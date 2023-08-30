HOUSTON (CW39) — We may be 2 months away till Halloween, but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan your holiday fun early and at a safe place. Rooftop Cinema Club Houston is bringing some spooky-tacular events for the big day, even earlier, beginning on Labor Day!

You can get into the spooky season early with Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown! Over Labor Day weekend, Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown is sprinkling in all things spooky to close out summer and prep for Fall with the Summerween series. This bone-chilling weekend features Halloween favorites such as Halloweentown and Friday the 13th on August 31 and Practical Magic and Jaws on September 1. It’s never too early to begin your fright-tivities!

Guests are welcome to enjoy lawn games, skyline views, cinemagoers’ favorite concessions and snacks, plus an extensive menu of beer, wine, and canned cocktails.

“ROOFTOP CINEMA CLUB UPTOWN SUMMERWEEN SERIES“

WHEN: August 31, 2023 and September 1, 2023

WHERE: 1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

You can purchase your tickets by going to their website: https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston/venue/uptown/

About Rooftop Cinema Club

The ultimate open-air cinema experience, Rooftop Cinema Club started as a single rooftop in London’s Shoreditch in 2011 and has expanded globally with two rooftop venues in the UK and nine across the U.S. in LA, NYC, San Diego, Houston, Chicago, Miami and Fort Worth. The theater is known for bringing a social experience to movie showings of famed classics and newer releases accompanied by theater snacks, a full food menu, and specialty cocktails. Named “the masters of al fresco rooftop movie viewing” by Time Out, Rooftop Cinema Club’s locations immerse you in the heart of their respective city for unmatched views of the skyline during afternoon, sunset, and nighttime showings. Rooftop Cinema Club was founded by Gerry Cottle, son of the famous Circus owner of the same name, who took his experience in entertainment with Cirque Du Soleil, Amnesty International, Disney, and Girls Aloud and paired it with his passion for film to create the Rooftop brand.