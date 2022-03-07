HOUSTON (KIAH) Robert Pattinson is lighting up screens in his role as Batman opened this weekend with $128.5 million. After him, another star is set to wear the animated version this summer in another debut as Batman. That’s Keanu Reeves.



The “Matrix” super-star will be the voice of Bruce Wayne “DC League of Super Pets.” The plot has members of the Justice League get their own pets. Pets with SUPERPOWERS. Superman’s dog, names Krypto will be voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who’ll be leading them all.



You know when “The Rock” is around, comedian Kevin Hart isn’t far behind. Another hound named Ace will be voiced by Hart. Only his character, isn’t very into becoming a super-dog. However, in the new trailer for the summer film, Hart’s dog begins to change perspective when meeting Batman. The two bond in a way you will just have to see for yourself.

This year is clearly a big year for Batman and Batmen of the past as these stars join the ranks in portrayals of the Dark Knight. Including actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, both of whom are set to return in “The Flash.”



“DC League of Super-Pets” will be released May 20 of this year.