HOUSTON (KIAH) – Tune in to CW39 Houston Friday morning when the Hello Kitty Café pop up truck pops in at our studios before their last local pop-up stop this weekend.

The ‘Hello Kitty Café Truck‘ has been in town for a week, but no need to get the claws out. They will be circling around for a second stop this Saturday, April 22 at the Baybrook Mall. The Cafe Truck is continuing its 2023 tour across the U.S with its all pink cafe on wheels all stocked with exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty.

Hello Kitty fans are in for some goodies, with limited edition merch including, hoodies, glass mugs with sprinkles, tote bags, lunchboxes, coin banks, cookie sets, lunchboxes, and SO much more. Also a couple things to highlight on the long list of items are Hello Kitty Cafe plush toys and a giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies. Get your cards, not coins, prepared to get your paws on all of these collectables because the truck ONLY accepts credit of debit payments, no cash.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck made its debut back in October 2014 at part of the parent company, Sanrio’s first ever food related venture. The café on wheels has attracted thousands of fans from all over the country, with hundreds lining up at every stop. So far, two Hello Kitty trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across the nation.

The truck will be at our studios Friday morning starting at 9:30 a.m. for a preview featured on Houston Happens. Tune in to Maggie Flecknoe’s LIVE broadcast of Houston Happens starting at 9:30 a.m..

Following our sneak preview Friday, comes the pop-up Saturday in Friendswood. Then the Hello Kitty truck will head out west continuing their tour. Then to Fort Worth and Dallas next month.