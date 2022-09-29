HOUSTON (KIAH) The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 tour of the West by rolling into the Houston area this Saturday for one day only!

It’s in Houston THIS Saturday, 10/1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at First Colony Mall near Pottery Barn.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:

a Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank

a Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

a Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

a Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

a Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets

Other best-selling items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.