Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.

#18. The King’s Head Pub

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1809 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077-2549

#17. Richmond Arms Pub

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, British

– Price: $

– Address: 5920 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057-6317

#16. Coaches Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $

– Address: 2204 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002-8655

#15. Ron’s Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Pub

– Price: not available

– Address: 1826 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX 77057

#14. The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11980 Westheimer Rd Ste A, Houston, TX 77077-6680

#13. the Front Porch Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 217 Gray St, Houston, TX 77002-8523

#12. Memorial Wine Cellar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7951 Katy Fwy Ste B, Houston, TX 77024-1948

#11. Shay McElroy’s Irish Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 909 Texas St, Houston, TX 77002-3108

#10. Sonoma Retail Wine Bar and Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 801 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77007-1732

#9. Tejas Grill & Sports Bar

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Lamar St Suite 103, Houston, TX 77010-3015

#8. Lucky’s Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 801 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003-3030

#7. Truck Yard Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: $

– Address: 2118 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77003-3521

#6. Max’s Wine Dive Fairview

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 214 Fairview Ave Ste 2, Houston, TX 77006-3163

#5. J. Henry’s Draught House & Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1105 Clear Lake City Blvd, Houston, TX 77062-8102

#4. Bollo Woodfired Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2202 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2404

#3. Biggio’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (289 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1777 Walker Street Marriott Marquis, Houston, TX 77010

#2. The Moonshiners

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 Prairie St, Houston, TX 77002-3129

#1. 8th Wonder Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003-3519

