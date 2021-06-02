HLSR announces schedule for 2022 pre-rodeo events

HOUSTON (CW39) On Wednesday the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans for key events held during its weeklong celebration leading up to the 90th anniversary of the 2022 Rodeo, scheduled February 28th – March 22nd.

2022 SCHEDULE OF PRE-RODEO EVENTS:

Rodeo Roundup & Go Texan Day: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Traditionally held on Tuesday, Rodeo Roundup has been moved to Friday to celebrate Go Texan Day. All Houstonians are invited to attend this free event in downtown Houston, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Houston City Hall in Hermann Square. Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Go Texan Day proclamation will kick off the event, followed by free chopped barbecue sandwiches provided by the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Committee. Enjoy live music, take your photo atop a Texas Longhorn steer and visit with Rodeo volunteers representing the more than 100 committees to learn more about this annual Houston tradition. Go Texan Day, the city-wide celebration of Western heritage, will also be held Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. As the unofficial kickoff of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, everyone in the Houston community is encouraged to wear their best Western attire.



World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest: Feb. 24 – Feb. 26, 2022

More than 250 barbecue teams will compete in the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Over the course of three days, teams from across the state of Texas and the world will compete for champion titles in the following categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan and Dutch Oven Dessert. The Jr. Cook-off Contest includes children between the ages of 8 and 14 competing with a single steak judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness and taste.



Trail Rides: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

On Friday, Feb. 25, horses and wagons from 12 trail rides will make their way through the city streets to merge and camp one final night at Memorial Park before participating in the Downtown Rodeo Parade, Saturday, Feb. 26. This continues a 70-year-old tradition that keeps Western heritage alive in the nation’s fourth largest city.

Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Rodeo Run will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The run will precede the Downtown Rodeo Parade and will kick off with the wheelchair race, followed by the 5K and 10K elite, 10K timed and 5K timed events. Additional details will be announced once finalized.



Downtown Rodeo Parade: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

The Downtown Rodeo Parade, one of the Rodeo’s most cherished annual traditions in Houston, will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Houston is transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoof beats and marching bands. Enthusiastic Houstonians join out-of-town spectators to line the streets and sidewalks to be involved in one of Houston’s most popular celebrations.