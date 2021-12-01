Houston Auto Show and Boat Show are now one event

HOUSTON (KIAH) – For the first time ever the Houston Auto Show and the Houston Boat Show are getting hitched, bringing land and sea lovers together for one spectacular event. From Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2022 NRG Center attendees can experience the latest vehicles, boats and outdoor activities for just one ticket.

After realizing the hit the pandemic has brought on inventory in both the automobile and boat industries, the two Houston shows have teamed-up to build the largest event of its kind.

“New cars are in high demand thanks to the launch of new models, new technology and never before seen supply chain issues,” said Wyatt Wainwright, President of the Houston Auto Show. “Combining with the Houston Boat Show creates an outstanding first-time event that can be enjoyed by all for one low price.”

Enjoy the fan favorites of Camp Jeep, the Ram Test Track and the 2022/2023 new vehicle models at the Houston Auto Show portion of the event. A large variety of auto brands will be represented, along with several test drive opportunities from brands like Ford and Subaru.

On the Houston Boat Show side, more than 200 vendors will showcase the latest in boating and outdoor sports technology and trends, including the debut of the new all-electric pontoon from Sea-Doo. Current boat and RV models from some of the industry’s biggest brands will be represented at the show while Texas Parks & Wildlife will have an expanded presence, providing access to experts in boating education – from boating basics to safety.

“Since the pandemic began, we have seen more and more desire for the outdoor lifestyle. Boating is certainly a community and social sport that is in high demand,” said Boat Show President Kenneth Lovell. “If you’ve recently joined the boating community or just want to learn more, the Boat Show is the place to come!”

Attending both events is just $15, and children under five are free. Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com. For details on exhibitors and activities at both events visit, www.houstonautoshow.com and www.houstonboatshows.com.