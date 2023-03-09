HOUSTON (KIAH) — Continuing its blockbuster 2022-2023 season, Houston Ballet presents Summer & Smoke from March 9-19.

The triple-bill program features one of Stanton Welch’s hallmark ballets, Clear, as well as the return of George Balanchine’s masterpiece Concerto Barocco, which has not been performed on Houston Ballet in over 40 years.

The performances will be at the Wortham Theater Center, located at 501 Texas Avenue in downtown Houston. The weeknight performances on March 9, 11, 17 and 18 will take place at 7:30 p.m., while the weekend performances on March 12 and 19 will be at 2 p.m.

Houston audiences will also experience the world premiere of Cathy Marston’s Summer and Smoke, a co-production with American Ballet Theatre set to a commissioned score by Michael Daugherty, premiering first with Houston Ballet before making its debut in New York next season.

Showcasing the depth of male talent in the Company, Stanton Welch’s Clear strips down using sleek, flesh-toned costumes set to music by Johann Sebastian Bach. Featuring seven men and one woman, this balletic production reveals the power of transparency in movement. George Balanchine’s neoclassical ballet, Concerto Barocco, partners with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins to spotlight the relationship between dance and music.

Houston Ballet Principal Karina González and Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s Clear. Photo by Noor Eemaan (2018). Courtesy of Houston Ballet

Last performed by the Company in 1977, Concerto Barocco is the inverse of Clear, with a cast of 10 women and one man. The program closes out with the world premiere of Cathy Marston’s Summer and Smoke, a narrative ballet based on the eponymous play by Tennessee Williams. Set in the early 1900s in Mississippi, the story revolves around Alma, a minister’s daughter, and John, an aspiring doctor, who search to find the balance between the contradictory pulls of faith and science that keep them apart.

Houston Ballet’s performances of Summer & Smoke are funded in part by The City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance and sponsored by Chevron.

Tickets are available now on the Houston Ballet website or 713-277-ARTS (2787).