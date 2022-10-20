HOUSTON (KIAH) If you love Filipino food and culture, you’re going to have to head to the Houston Filipino street festival being held just southwest of Houston.

This Saturday, you can enjoy and take part in the festivities, authentic Philippines and local Filipino culture. The festival is a family-friendly event in Sugar Land that presents traditions.

Check out several live performances and street food in an enjoy of cultural diversity.

WHERE: Constellation Field

WHEN: Saturday, October 22, 2022 12pm to 7pm

Tickets are $17 and up.