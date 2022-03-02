Tickets go on same went on sale March 2

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston native MEGAN THEE STALLION is going to do the FIRST-EVER virtual reality concert tour. The show is called Enter Thee Hottieverse and will be shown in select AMC theaters across the nation, starting April 5th in Los Angeles.

No word on if the tour will be screened here in her hometown.

Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine, and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience. My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way. Megan Thee Stallion told Billboard

The actual concert will only last 30 minutes and attendees will get to wear VR headsets called Hottie Mounted Displays. The star will perform multiple songs on a set that moves through a variety of environments. Megan will have also have multiple costume changes customized for each environment.

Tickets go on sale today at AmazeVR.com.