HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston rapper Don Toliver will be having an exclusive concert tonight hosted at a popular Houston nightclub. The concert will be held at Todos Santos on 5317 Washington Avenue in Suite B.

The Houston-bred artist is fresh off of his brand-new album release, ‘Love Sick,’ and is stopping back in his hometown for a special live performance featuring special guests. Don Toliver’s “Love Sick” album was released under Travis Scott’s Atlantic Records imprints and features sounds from artists like Justin Bieber, James Blake, Future, GloRilla, and Lil Durk.

Todos Santos also hosted artists like Machine Gun Kelly after his Houston Livestock & Rodeo performance, as well as DJ’s like Laidback Luke, Disco Lines, and Henry Fong.

“We’re excited to bring another unique and one-of-a-kind musical performance to Houston,” Todos Santos owner Branon Duilakas said. “Don Toliver is crushing it right now, and we’re ecstatic to be the first nightclub in his hometown to host a live performance of his new music.”

The DJ will start spinning at 10 p.m. Tuesday right before Toliver hits the stage around 11 p.m. The performance is open to the public, within capacity limits, and you can reserve bottle service by calling (713) 235-0755.