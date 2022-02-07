HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins Monday Feb. 28. The organization has announced the entertainment for The Hideout, located in the white tent on the west side of NRG Arena. The Hideout is open for those 21 years of age and older.

No need for a separate ticket. Admission to the Hideout is FREE with your NRG Park admission or RODEOHOUSTON ticket.

Here is a full schedule for the Hideout lineup

Days to mark on your calendar for Rodeo Houston this year:

Armed Forces Appreciation Day on March 2.

Go Tejano Day on March 6.

First Responders Day is Monday March 7.

Black Heritage Day is March 7.

RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout on March 12.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 –March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 24 – 26. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com .