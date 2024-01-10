HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Theater District is presenting a new interactive addition to the stage now through February 11, 2024. It’ll present Houston’s first and Downtown Houston + present ‘Harmonies.’ This is a new series of interactive music boxes throughout Downtown Houston.

Chief Operating Officer of LeMonde Studio’s Nicolas Synnott, “In collaboration with the Houston Theater District, Houston First and Downtown Houston, we are excited about this significant project that harnesses the universal language of music. Our environmentally conscious initiative aims to engage visitors in a meaningful manner, fostering community connections in the process.”

The new series, “Harmonies” was created to highlight the work that the city’s performing arts community does year-round. Chair of Houston Theater District’s Board and Executive Director of Theatre Under the Stars, Hillary Hart said, “This is the first in a series of opportunities offered by Houston Theater District to provide visitors with an experience that is fun, memorable, and musical! We invite everyone to interact and play these instruments… Find all ten and enjoy!”

“The beauty of Harmonies is not only that each music box is completely human powered, but that we can highlight the music and performances of both local artists and the Houston Theater District organizations in such a playful and interactive way,” said Public Art Consultant Piper Faust. “What better way to activate our outdoor spaces and reflect the magnificent work of Houston’s robust theater community?”

For more information, visit the website here.