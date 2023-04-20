HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston is getting ready to host one of the most expected concerts of all times. Taylor Swift will be performing at NRG Stadium starting tomorrow 21st through the 23rd in the “Eras Tour.”

Big announcements from city officials welcoming Taylor Swift including Lina Hidalgo renamed of the NGR Stadium to “NRG Stadium Taylor Style.” The 12-time Grammy winner has taken over the U.S. by storm. In fact, a study shows that our city, Houston has been searching for Taylor Swift tickets the most over the past week even when it’s in the pricier side.

Top 5 metros cities in Texas searching for Taylor Swift tickets in the last 7 days are:

Houston, TX

Laredo, TX

Beaumont, TX

Corpus Cristi, TX

Victoria, TX

The cheapest ticket across the three nights in Houston is $609 before taxes and fees. The tour has already sold-out venues in Arizona, Las Vegas, Arlington, and Tampa over the first 4 weekends of the tour.