HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wondering what to do this weekend in Houston? A top trending exhibit continues to be the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit and it runs till February 6th.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe was there for a preview back in November. She has this look at the state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation.

Designed by Creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi whose work was recently highlighted in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris” and featuring music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, the production harnesses 60,600 frames of captivating video totaling 90,000,000 pixels and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, bringing the painter’s masterpieces to life.