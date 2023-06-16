The Juneteenth theme of movies will last all month long

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s known as a place to capture the fun of watching movies, under the stars. Now the Rooftop Cinema Club is bringing more of that fun, with a Juneteenth theme all month long.

Throughout the rest of the month of June, a number of iconic movies that will put a smile on your face will be showcased during the month. From “Juice”, “Love & Basketball”, “Poetic Justice”, and “Coming to America”.

Check out more of the event below and her a little fun from our anchors as well ! For more information also check out the Rooftop Cinema Club website.