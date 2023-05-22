HOUSTON (KIAH) Can you spot trends before most? Maybe your kids can. Here’s your kid’s dream job, or yours if you like TikTok. Chances are, you’ve been doing it for free anyway. A company called Ubiquitous is offering three lucky people $100 an hour to watch TikTok as part of their brand marketing on social media.

It’s not full-time, but $1000 dollars for a 10-hour TikTok video binge doesn’t sound too bad. It’s supposed to help the company “discover emerging new trends.”

If you apply at UbiquitousInfluence.com, you have to fill out the application and describe why you’re the person for the job. You’ll also need to subscribe to TikTok’s YouTube channel. Boost your chances by tagging them in a tweet with why you’re should be chosen.

You have to be over 18 and be one of the billion users familiar with the app. Apply by May 31st.