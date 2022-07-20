Your first chance to book is coming soon

HOUSTON (CW39) Vito Corleone’s estate from “The Godfather” is going up for rent on Airbnb, but there are a lot of rules and restrictions.

First we should clarify: The house was only used for EXTERIOR shots. And it’s in Staten Island, New York.

Unfortunately, it’s only being offered ONCE, and you have to take it for a full month, from August 1st through the 31st.

It costs $50 a night, or $1,500 for the duration.

You’re only supposed to have five people in the house, total . . . and no guests.

Your first chance to book the stay opens next Wednesday, July 27th, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.