HOUSTON (KIAH) – Freedom Over Texas is looking for volunteers for the city’s official fourth of July celebration. Volunteer assignments include assisting as festival greeters or tending to one of the many booths that make up the festival’s infrastructure. In return for their time, volunteers will be treated to world-class entertainment, free parking and event shirts plus refreshments and a dazzling fireworks display. Country Star Chris Young will be headlining the event with three stages of music and five zones of entertainment.

Assignments will be distributed via email from the Volunteer Coordinator. You must be at least 16 years old to volunteer unless otherwise approved. There are 2 different shift available 2:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Fonde Community Center located at 110 Sabine St. For more information and registration, visit www.freedomovertexas.org

Freedom Over Texas will feature local, regional, and national entertainment and will be capped off with a musically choreographed, “Texas-sized” fireworks finale. This event has become Houston’s annual signature July 4th celebration with an average of 50,000 people in attendance and is televised live in Houston.