(Conroe/CW39) Animated characters came to life over the weekend, as if they had jumped of the movie or television screen. It was all for “Kimo Kawaii”!

This was an Anime Convention to bring together fans and families to dress up in their favorite costumes and characters and have fun.

CW39’s Sharron Melton stopped by the event over the weekend to hand out with Anime fans , Houston area U.S. Marines who visited as well as Anime vendors, special guests and even made a friend named Tiki Macaw! Check it out below!