Today is “Blue Monday” also known as the most depressing day of the year. A British psychologist came up with it in 2005.

Blue Monday is typically the third Monday of January, and this day was picked because it’s the perfect mix of all of the factors that make us depressed: Crappy weather . . . and those bills from the holidays start coming in right about now.

Also, realizing NEXT Christmas is the farthest holiday from now. Also, people begin to think about how far away we are from our next vacation Also, how’s your New Year’s resolution coming along? – Exactly. So motivation to work isn’t exactly surging. Pile on a viral pandemic and here you have Blue Monday.

Nothing about this sounds uplifting, but it wasn’t meant to be a downer.

The guy who came up with Blue Monday, Dr. Cliff Arnall, says it was, “never the intention to make the day sound negative but inspire people to take action and make bold life decisions.”