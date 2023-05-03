(KTLA) – Jamie Foxx remains in an Atlanta hospital following a “medical complication” he experienced weeks ago, but, in his first comment since the incident, says he is “feeling blessed.”

It’s unknown what the medical emergency was that landed the actor in the hospital and there are no details as to his condition now.

On April 12, Foxx’s daughter Corinne posted to Instagram alerting the public of her father’s medical issue.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On Wednesday, Foxx posted for the first time since being hospitalized, writing, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Foxx is the host of the popular game show “Beat Shazam,” which was “going into production just days before he was hospitalized,” according to TMZ.

Production started May 3 and Foxx was replaced by Nick Cannon as host, the site reported.

Corinne, who is a DJ on the show, is also not returning as she’s tends to her dad.

Kelly Osbourne is reportedly taking over the position, TMZ said.

Foxx was filming the movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz before he was hospitalized. The incident did not happen on the set, according to People.

Filming has since resumed with his body double in his place, Page Six reported.