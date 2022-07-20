(WGN) – The first trailer was released Tuesday for the third and final installment of the “Halloween” sequel trilogy.

Jamie Lee Curtis will return to the franchise as Laurie Strode for a final confrontation with Michael Myers in the new upcoming movie, “Halloween Ends.”

Curtis posted to Twitter Tuesday before the trailer dropped and said, “Laurie always says… DO AS I SAY! Check back here in 15 minutes for a TREAT! DO AS I SAY!”

The heart-pounding 1 minute and 15 second-long trailer gives little away as to the movie’s plot, but hints at lots of hand-to-hand combat between Laurie and Michael Myers (including a very tense few seconds involving a garbage disposal).

Curtis originally starred in the 1978 horror classic “Halloween,” and has continued to return for several installments of the movie. “Halloween Ends” is reportedly the last time Curtis will portray the character.

It will be the thirteenth movie in the the slasher franchise. All but one of them feature Michael Myers as the antagonist, armed with his signature knife. “Halloween III: Season of the Witch,” released in 1982, is the only movie that veers off from the main characters.

“Halloween Ends” is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 14.