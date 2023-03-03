HOUSTON (KIAH) Discovery Green Conservancy, Buffalo Bayou Park Partnership, and Emancipation Park Conservancy are bringing residents weekly free jazz concerts in March, April, and May as part of Jazzy Sundays in the Parks, made possible by Kinder Foundation. The weekly concert series kicks-off Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Emancipation Park with Grammy award-winning pianist Robert Glasper.

For more information visit, go to https://epconservancy.org/jazzy-sundays-2023/

It all begins this Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Emancipation Park located at 3018 Emancipation Avenue in downtown Houston. Entertainment featured will include Robert Glasper; Hutson Percussion & Friends.

Visitors are invited to enjoy Houston jazz musicians outside every Sunday in March, every Sunday in April except for April 2, and every Sunday in May from 5 – 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase.