AUSTIN (KXAN) — Def Leppard and Journey are making their way to Texas this August as part of The Summer Stadium Tour 2024.

While the tour is not stopping in Austin, you’ll still have chances to catch the bands in three cities across the state, along with special guest Steve Miller Band:

Aug. 12 – Globe Life Field in Arlington

Aug. 14 – Minute Maid Park in Houston

Aug. 16 – Alamodome in San Antonio

Ticket presales for these dates start this month on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m., according to the tour website. Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Concert hopefuls can register for early access to tickets for their preferred tour date online. After registering, they’ll receive an exclusive code and link to buy tickets.

The tour runs from early July through early September 2024.