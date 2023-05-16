HOUSTON (KIAH) — In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music and street art, you have an opportunity to enjoy something special in Houston this season. The Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown, located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, has partnered with local award-winning artist, GONZO247 to debut a hip hop night. Starring hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, the film Juice will play on the 24-foot-state-of-the-art LED screen. In addition to this film, Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown will host a special night of music, drinks, and shopping featuring an eclectic mix of local vendors.

Taking this momentous anniversary to new heights, Rooftop Cinema Club will offer an add-on street art experience with GONZO247 for $15 on June 17, 2023 starting at 8:00 p.m.. Ahead of the screening, guests are welcome to select from various pre-cut stencils and an assortment of spray paints to create a personalized masterpiece. GONZO247 will offer his expert guidance, tricks and techniques along the way!

Please visit rooftopcinemaclub.com/uptown to purchase tickets for the film, Juice, and an artful experience with GONZO247.