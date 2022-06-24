HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) The local Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is announcing more holiday events or July 4th.
On Twitter, they suggest leaving the fireworks to the professionals.
Churches, communities and golf clubs will have fireworks displays. Here’s a quick look at those events.
- FAQ: What does Supreme Court’s abortion ruling mean?
- ‘It’s a miracle’: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls abortion ruling a ‘blessing’
- Fort Bend County sheriff: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop
- July 4th Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office suggests leaving fireworks to the pros
- What now? Birth control, reproductive health in Texas
- Border House reps split on abortion ruling
- Texas’ abortion ‘trigger law’ won’t take effect in exactly 30 days — Here’s why
- Biden vows to protect access to abortion pills, contraception and travel