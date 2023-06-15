Come enjoy an All-Star lineup of some of Texas's national touring comedic headliners

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Galveston is known as the birthplace of Juneteenth. And in celebration of this milestone in AMERICAN history, the city wants to bring joy and laughter to the community with a 1st Annual Comedy Festival.

On Saturday, June 17th, Galveston is kicking off the First Annual Juneteenth Comedy Festival! Starting at 7 p.m., the doors will open at The Galveston Convention Center located in the San Luis Resort at 5600 Seawall Blvd.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talked with four of the comedians who will be there, Rodney Bigham and Billy D. Washington.

Come enjoy an All-Star lineup of some of Texas’s national touring headliners formally featured on HBO, Comedy Central, NBC, The Late Show, BET Comic View, Showtime at The Apollo, Netflix, Carnival Cruise Lines, major nightclubs and colleges around the country. This event will be filled with laughs and entertainment celebrating Juneteenth at the Galveston Island Convention Center. Now, check out part 2 with interviews with Comedian Grossman and Ray Etc.

For more information and to purchase tickets, log into www.speakeasycomedyhouston.com or call 346-439-8747.