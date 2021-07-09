Juvenile song ‘Vax That Thang up’ is new pro-vaccine anthem

Renowned New Orleans rapper Juvenile is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated by remixing his Cash Money classic “Back That Thang Up” with an all new message in (sure to go viral anthem) “Vax That Thang Up.”

Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and No Limit’s Mia X are all featured in the new hit that had 2 million views Friday morning, after being released just Tuesday.

It’s an ad for BLK, a new dating app for black men and women, to encourage folks to get the jab against COVID-19. Also a first – as an official debut collaboration Cash Money and No Limit.

In the video, Juvenile is showing off a vaccine card while rapping the new hook:

“Girl you look good once you vax that thang up,

You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up

Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up

Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up.”

Here’s a look…