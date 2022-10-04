HOUSTON (KIAH) Remember band t-shirts from rock concerts back in the day? Well they’re popular again and youngsters are snatching them up. However, don’t assume you can relate to someone in their 20s just because they’re wearing a shirt with your favorite band’s logo on it. There’s a solid chance they’ve never even heard their music.

“The Wall Street Journal” just did a big write-up on how old band logos are trending right now.

They talked to a dad who was all excited when his 17-year-old daughter bought a Rolling Stones shirt and a Metallica shirt. But then she couldn’t name a single song by either of them.

They also talked to a middle school teacher in St. Louis who sees shirts like that every day. He said it’s always a let-down when the kids aren’t actually fans.

It’s happening because big retailers sell them now, like Urban Outfitters and Walmart. And a new survey found it really is a trend. 25% of Americans have worn a shirt for a band they weren’t familiar with. For people under 30, it’s 41%.

A poll last year found the most popular band logo shirts are AC/DC, Aerosmith, Queen, Pink Floyd, and Green Day.