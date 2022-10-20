HOUSTON (KIAH) If you love Korean culture, there is a special event happening for you and the whole family to enjoy.

Take them all to the 13th annual Korean Festival this Saturday at Discovery Green. It’s from 11 a.m. till 10 p.m.. Yes, 10 o’clock at night. It’s at the Miller Outdoor Theater so you can expect to see a lot of performances, including KPop artists Triger and Asome.D

Check out the dance competition, many food vendors, skincare vendors and KPop merch, vendors, kids activities and a lot more.