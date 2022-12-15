Be a great Santa Claus by memorizing the names of your reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.

The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, located in the heart of downtown Galveston, is pleased to announce their hosting of Kymber DeVine’s 7th Annual Santa Paws, an annual holiday fundraiser and drag brunch in partnership with The Galveston Island Humane Society The Tremont House, which recently completed a full renovation and officially rebranded as part of Marriott Convoy’s Tribute Portfoilo as of November of this year, will be hosting the event in the hotel’s ballroom on Sunday, Dec. 18th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will feature drag entertainment from Kymber DeVine, Amaya Jackson Ross, Flawless Oz and Dey’Jzah Opulent Mirage. It will also feature a pet supply donation and pet adoption, where attendees can adopt a new companion just in time for the holidays and includes a special event adoption fee of only $25. Additionally, Galveston Island Fire Fighters will be making a special appearance and selling their ‘Heroes and Hounds’ calendar in benefit of the Galveston Island Humane Society.

The brunch menu for the event will feature a delicious spread such as:

Hummus, Pita & vegetables crudité

Cheese Blintz with Berry Compote

Peppered Bacon

Action Stations: Omelet, Pasta

Carving Station: Prime Rib, Bourbon Glazed Ham & More

Flambe Station: Bourbon and brown sugar peaches, Madagascar vanilla bean ice cream

Endless Mimosas

Join us at the Tremont House for Kymber DeVine’s 7th Annual Santa Paws. Tickets are $70 per person. Reservations are encouraged for this event. For all reservations and inquiries for this event, please click here for more information. This event is only for ages 18+ plus.

WHAT: The Tremont House Hosts Kymber DeVine’s 7th Annual Santa Paws Fundraiser

Hospitality Group. The Tremont House, Galveston, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is located at 2300 Mechanic St, Galveston, Texas, 77550. To learn more about the hotel property or to make reservations, visit the website.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 18th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Showtime at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Tremont House, 2300 Ship Mechanic Row Street Galveston, TX 77550 in the Davidson Ballroom