HOUSTON (CW39) Oscar winning musical artist Lady Gaga is coming to Houston. The artist announced the North American leg of her upcoming The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour. She expands her tour with three new dates in Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, PA on August 28th. She will come to Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston, TX on September 13th. The third date added is Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL on September 17th in the fall.

The now 20 show tour promises to be a full-scale, Lady Gaga pop show featuring popular hits, and the first ever public live performances from the #1 selling, critically-acclaimed, and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album Chromatica.

Lady Gaga has also just released her latest single “Hold My Hand”, featured on the new Top Gun: Maverick movie, which she intends to perform live on the tour.

LADY GAGA THE CHROMATICA BALL TOUR DATES

7/17 Düsseldorf. DE Merkur Spiel- Arena

7/21 Stockholm. SW Friends Arena

7/24 Paris, FR Stade de France

7/26 Arnhem, NL GelreDome

7/29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

8/08 Washington, DC Nationals Park

8/11 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

8/15 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

8/19 Boston, MA Fenway Park

8/23 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

8/26 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

8/28 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

9/2 Tokyo, JP Belluna Dome

9/3 Tokyo, JP Belluna Dome

9/8 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

9/10 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

9/13 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*

9/17 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium*