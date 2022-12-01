HOUSTON (KIAH)- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that Lauren Daigle will make her RODEOHOUSTON debut Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Daigle is a contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter. The two-time GRAMMY winner has produced three number one songs, “First,” “O’Lord” and the GRAMMY nominated “Trust in You.” But it was her sophomore release Look Up Child, her second consecutive platinum album, that broke geographic and musical boundaries.

In 2018, Daigle established the Price Fund, a global foundation dedicated to helping those in need through community initiatives and outreach. She is a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Tickets for her performance go on sale Thursday, December 8th at rodeohouston.com.