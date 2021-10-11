‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ is back, bigger and better than ever, and it’s right here on CW39!

HOUSTON, Texas  (KIAH) — It’s a show that many kids grow up with and still holds a special place in people’s hearts.

It’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple!” It’s back in a big way, and now on CW39, with comedian Cristela Alonzo leading the fun as the new host.

Alonzo is best known for the 2014 ABC sitcom Cristela, a project that earned her a spot in television history. With it, becoming the first Latina talent to create, produce, write, and star in her own American primetime comedy. Since then, Alonzo has had stints on ABC’s The View, her own Netflix standup special Lower Classy and even lent her voice to Disney Pixar’s Cars 3.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton talked with Alonzo about being the new host, what this show meant to her as a child, plus the new and exciting changes that the entire family can enjoy.

And don’t forget to watch “Legends of the Hidden Temple” on Sundays at 7 p.m. on CW39!

