HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Maggie Rogers & Mickey Guyton will be performing at the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Houston’s Discovery Green.

Dates for events will be March 31-April 2. Performances from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time. This is a FREE ticketed festival so you must have ticket to enter and enjoy the concert. Once in, the March Madness Music Festival will provide fans access to entertainment and more via registration for each day’s events.

Fans can register for free music festival tickets at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

March 8-10

Capital One debit and credit cardholders, excluding private label cards, will get exclusive early access to free tickets for Capital One JamFest® on Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. ET through Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. ET or as supplies last. Registration for the general public will go live on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. ET. In addition to getting first access to the free tickets, cardholders will receive instructions on arrival times, where to line up for festival entry, and important day of information.

Friday, March 31

Performers and registration information for the AT&T Block Party on Friday, March 31, will be announced at a later date.

Saturday, April 1

Grammy Award-nominated artist/producer/performer Maggie Rogers will tip-off the day’s festivities from the Move by Coca-Cola Stage. Grammy award-winning American rapper and musician Lil Nas X will close out the concert in star-studded fashion.

Sunday, April 2

Fans will be able to stream Sunday’s live performances on ncaa.com.

Capital One JamFest® will be co-headlined by GRAMMY® Award-winning artists Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, two of the industry’s most dynamic live performers. GRAMMY® Award-winning group Little Big Town and GRAMMY® nominated “Lay It On Me” singer Mickey Guyton will kick off the day’s event.