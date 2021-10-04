LIVE REPORT: Haunted Houstonopoly is your last chance to enjoy the local nostalgic board game experience this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) There’s a life-sized board game in town, with a Halloween-themed twist. But it’s only here for a limited time.

CW39’s Sydney Simone is LIVE all morning to tell us about a game we all love.

Haunted Houstonopoly, a live-action Halloween experience that pairs a larger-than-life nostalgic board game dedicated to H-Town with spooky fun for kids during the day and frightful nights for adults after dark, is open this month at 2501 Rice Boulevard in Houston.

Haunted Houstonopoly owner Sherrie Handrinos said the Houstonopoly theme was brought back by popular demand, and while the creators do have a family fun Christmas experience coming, October`s Halloween experience will be the last chance for guests to check out the iconic H-Town-themed game this year.

During the day, Haunted Houstonopoly will be decked out in seasonal decor and ready to welcome little ones of all ages with plenty of Halloween photo ops to share and family-friendly fun. The daytime experience includes “Trunk or Treat” weekends all month long with spooky surprises, costume contests, and activities like pumpkin painting, and trick or treating, where kids collect candy and prizes as they make their way around the giant, 10,000-square-foot game board featuring Houston artists, celebrities, iconic landmarks, and events.

When the sun sets, Haunted Houstonopoly is transformed into an interactive fright-fest for 16-and-older souls, assets change, haunted rooms open and creatures lurk in the darkness, waiting to scare players as they roll the dice and attempt to make their way around the iconic game board! Beware, one roll of the dice could send you through a creepy, twisted Haunted Circus or straight into the Graveyard!

Houstonopoly’s hours of operation

Haunted Houstonopoly will be open Thursday-Sunday until Oct. 31. Kid-friendly daytime hours are 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. Haunted Nights for adults run from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Thursdays and 5:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.

How to get tickets

Daytime kid-friendly tickets start at $20 and Haunted Night tickets for those 16 years and over are $35. Tickets are available at www.houstonopoly.com. Each session experience will last an hour and 15 minutes, with 15-minute closures between sessions to sanitize sets and wipe down any items touched by guests and staff.

If you`re planning a visit strictly for some Instagram-worthy Halloween photos ops, Handrinos recommends booking a daytime session, as the attraction is considerably darker during evening hours. Costumes are not required, but are encouraged, especially during daytime sessions when kids could win a special Haunted Houstonopoly gift for Best Costume of the Hour!

Parking information

There is free parking in the front, back and side lots of the building, along with street parking and a public parking garage across the street.