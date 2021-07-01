‘Loki’ star says Marvel designed her costume for easy breastfeeding

Credit: Sophia Di Martino

Sophia Di Martino, one of the stars of Marvel’s new Disney+ series “Loki,” recently revealed the movie studio designed her costume to make it easier for the working mom to breastfeed her child.

The actress, who plays Sylvie on the show, said it’s “not easy being a working Mama” and she is “forever grateful” for the costume designed by Christine Wada.

“Genius Christine Wada designed Sylvie’s costume & added concealed zippers so I could pump easily & nurse my baby between takes,” Di Martino wrote on Twitter. “Little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job & be a parent. I’m forever grateful.”

Di Martino recently shared that she returned to working on “Loki” in February 2020 — only 4 months after giving birth to her daughter.

Episode 4 of the Disney+ series premiered on Wednesday.

