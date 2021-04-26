Look: Did Zac Efron change his face?

HOUSTON (CW39) Last Thursday, Zac Efron appeared on the online special “Earth Day! The Musical” . . . but viewers pointed out that he didn’t look quite like himself and the public is reacting with big buzz.

In new photos, he looks slightly hunkier, so if he put on some muscle, that may or may not have had something to do with his face taking on a slightly different shape.

However, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating that he had plastic surgery, or maybe Botox and other fillers.

Zac also has his share of defenders, who are calling out everyone for commenting on his look.

What do you think?

Here’s a look…