Luke Combs performs on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Reigning two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will perform 25 U.S. stadium shows next year, including NRG Stadium in Houston with his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.”

Newly confirmed stops include Houston’s NRG Stadium, Aug. 9 and 10. Other confirmed cities are Phoenix, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Santa Clara among many others.

Special guests for the Friday night shows include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue, while the Saturday shows will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.