HOUSTON (KIAH) Time to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at another special event here in Houston this Saturday. Enjoy a FREE event to take part in celebrating kind, energetic, and resilient rabbit, which represents patience and treating others with respect. Join Asia Society Texas in welcoming the Year of the Rabbit with performances, art and craft activities, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia!

Dance performances will include traditional lion dancers as they perform outside on the Center’s festival lawn. Lunar New Year traditions around the world through all-ages crafts, activities, and performances. A limited quantity of red envelopes will also be given to children at the event.

This event is FREE and open to the public; RSVPs are requested for planning purposes. Food and drink will be available for sale. Music and dance performances by Huaxing Arts Group Houston are ticketed.