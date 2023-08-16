LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna‘s rescheduled Celebration Tour will kick off in Brooklyn, New York, in a matter of months.

In June, Madonna suffered what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days. The North American leg of her Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to start July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and to run through October 8 in Las Vegas. It was postponed as she recovered.

Honoree Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019. Madonna has rescheduled her North American “Celebration Tour” dates following a “serious bacterial infection” that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days in June. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Her tour will now start on October 14, at London’s O2 Arena.

On Tuesday, Live Nation announced that the majority of Madonna’s North American tour dates have been rescheduled. They immediately follow a stint in the U.K. and Europe, kicking off on December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and running through April 24, 2024, when it will conclude at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes.

Live Nation has rescheduled Madonna’s tour dates in Houston at Toyota Center to March 28 and 29, 2024.

Dates in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix — as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Tennessee — have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

At the time of the initial tour postponement, Madonna shared a message on Instagram. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the pop superstar wrote. “My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can.”

Her manager, Guy Oseary, originally broke the news. Madonna “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he wrote on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”