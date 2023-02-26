(WFLA) — Anthony Ciccone, the older brother of pop music legend Madonna, has died at the age of 66, according to reports.

People reported that musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone, confirmed Anthony Ciccone’s death on Instagram Saturday.

In the post, Henry said his brother-in-law was a “complex character” but still loved him despite any difficulties in the years he knew him.

“But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table,” Henry wrote. “Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

According to a source for People, Anthony Ciccone had an estranged but still supportive relationship between him and his family, including his younger sister Madonna. The source said he had spent time in a rehab facility after his health began to decline the past few months.

TMZ reports Ciccone said he and Madonna “never loved each other,” and accused other family members of not caring about him.

Madonna has not yet made a public statement on her brother’s death.