KATY, Texas (KIAH) Magical Winter Lights (MWL) released online ticket sales for the event that opens in Baytown on November 18.

The 45-day lantern festival is popular among holiday activities and welcomes guests in time to enjoy it during the Thanksgiving break. Tickets are available online and at discounted prices from more than 200 local area Walgreens that are good for any day.

Ticket prices are as follows:

MWL Admission Online Adult (13+) $25.00 Senior (65+)/Child (3-12） $17.00 Family 4-pack $88.00 Unlimited Rides Carnival Wristband $26.00 Children 2 and under FREE

At MWL guests stroll through illuminated castles and world landmarks, peek under the sea and step into imaginary lands of delight and adventure. Encompassing more than 7 dazzling themed displays and with more than 6 million lights, the 2022 MWL is held all holiday season from November 18, 2022, to January 7, 2023, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day at Houston Raceway in Baytown.

The 2022 event has been enhanced with new lantern displays, a renovated castle entrance, and additional entertainment, including Circus Espana as one of the newest additions.

Other updates have been done to the Chinese section that explores ancient traditional Chinese art, the faith in wishing trees, and popular zodiac signs. Plus, the Dino exhibit has moved outdoors and MWL will introduce an all-new, indoor, Alice & Winterland experience that puts guests inside a whimsical world beyond imagination.

The event also offers train rides, a carnival, shopping areas, and character entertainment. However, the jolly Saint Nick has been scared off and replaced by the Grinch. Guests can now enjoy photo opportunities with the Grinch, Cindy Lou, the Ice Sisters, a magical snowman, and a mystical mermaid at various locations throughout the event. Check the MWL website for appearance schedules for each character.

Event tickets are now on sale and for full details visit www.magicalwinterlights.com. Note the event is closed from January 2 through 4, 2023.