Maleficent, Ghostbusters or Wonder Woman? Texas residents google this female-led action movie the most

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from “Wonder Woman 1984.” The superhero sequel earned an estimated $38.5 million in ticket sales from international theaters, Warner Bros. said Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) Woman are increasingly becoming the lead in more movies than in years past. In 2020, over 47% of lead actors were women, up by more than 14% since 2017. A new CenturyLink report reveals which female-led action character is googled the most in each state and Wonder Woman tops the list in Texas.

Interesting Findings from CenturyLink:

  • 13 states knew who they were gonna call when they made 2016’s Ghostbusters the most searched film in the greatest number of states. 
  • The highest-grossing film on this list found love in only three states. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens earned $936.66 million at the box office. 
  • Sicario (2015) had the highest Metascore from our top 10, earning a score of 82 from metacritic.com.
  • Salt (2010) is the oldest movie on our list, but six states searched for it the most.
  • Angelina Jolie appears twice on our list, starring in both Maleficent and Salt
  • In 2017, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins rose to fame when the film was named the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman. In total, the movie made over $821 million worldwide.
  • Captain Marvel is the first film in the Marvel franchise to feature a female lead, and was released on International Women’s Day on March 8, 2019.

