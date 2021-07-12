Maleficent, Ghostbusters or Wonder Woman? Texas residents google this female-led action movie the most

Good Monday morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey. They’re serving up today’s top talkers including Kolache Factory’s 3rd Annual ‘Create a New Kolache Contest’, holiday edition, which starts today. Also, Chipotle has started accepting TikTok video resumes.

Plus, Olympian Allyson Felix and Athleta team up to cover childcare costs for athlete moms. And their father was a famous comedian and wrote for the legendary Richard Pryor. Dwayne and Daryl Mooney talk about the legacy of their father Paul, who died in May, on this Motivational Monday.