HOUSTON (KIAH) R&B singer Mary J. Blige takes the stage at Toyota Center this weekend as she tours her latest album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

Toyota Center is excited to welcome back Mary J. Blige this Saturday, October 1. Her latest album, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” released in February, days before she hit the stage for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. She also received the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Also performing this weekend, Ella Mai and Queen Naija, open the night.

Admission

Tickets start at $69.50. Order tickets or learn more.

