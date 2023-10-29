LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The cause of death for actor Matthew Perry, who was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub Saturday, has been deferred, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Sunday.

According to the county medical examiner’s website, a deferred cause of death means that additional investigation of the case has been requested.

Best known for his role on the sitcom “Friends,” the 54-year-old had returned home after a two-hour round of pickleball in the morning before sending his assistant on an errand, TMZ reported. When his assistant returned home, he discovered Perry unconscious.

LAPD received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m., and first responders made their way to Perry’s home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Actor Matthew Perry arrives at CBS, CW And Showtime 2015 Summer TCA Party at Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The circumstances surrounding the actor’s death remain unclear, although police have said they do not believe foul play was involved.

Tributes to the iconic sitcom star have been pouring in from fans, fellow actors and studio executives. Perry’s family spoke to People Magazine and said in a statement that they are “heartbroken” by the loss of a “beloved son and brother” who “brought so much joy to the world both as an actor and as a friend.”

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” Perry’s family said.

The last post Perry shared on his Facebook page was an image of him relaxing in a hot tub overlooking night views of L.A. just a few days ago.