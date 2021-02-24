McDonald’s officially releases new chicken sandwich on Wednesday

HOUSTON (CW39) Heads up chicken sandwich lovers, there’s a new option for you to check out in town. McDonald’s is releasing its new chicken sandwich on Wednesday. The fast food chain is offering three types of sandwiches for customers to choose from.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is topped with crinkle cut pickles and served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll.

The Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is served with McDonald’s Spicy Pepper Sauce and crinkle cut pickles on a toasted, buttered potato roll.

The Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich is served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

In 2019, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich were debuted in select Houston locations, but tomorrow marks the first day that all three sandwiches will be available at all McDonald’s locations in Houston and nationwide.