HOUSTON (KIAH) — Music superstar and Houston native Megan Thee Stallion is coming home to perform when her hometown hosts the Final Four.

Stallion is confirmed to headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on Friday, March 31.

The three-day festival takes place from March 31 to April 2 and is held at Discovery Park in downtown Houston.

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. From earning two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with the “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B to releasing her dynamic album “Traumazine,” Megan has proven unstoppable.

Also performing that weekend will be Lil Nas X on Saturday, April 1, and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban on Sunday, April 2.

Fans can register for free passes to the AT&T Block Party beginning Friday at noon at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.