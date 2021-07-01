Meghan McCain announces exit from ‘The View’

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 13: Meghan McCain, Co-Host of ‘The View’, at the Netflix ‘Medal of Honor’ screening and panel discussion at the US Navy Memorial Burke Theater on November 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — “The View” is losing conservative host Meghan McCain, who announced Thursday she is leaving at the end of the current season to spend more time with her family.

McCain is known for her arguments with her fellow co-stars and some controversial statements. She frequently clashed with her Democratic counterpart, Joy Behar.

“I’m just going to rip the bandaid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful cohorts and viewers at home: This is going to be my last season here at ‘The View,'” McCain said.

“On a professional note, this show is one of the hands-down greatest, most exhilarating, most wonderful privileges of my entire life,” McCain said.

She thanked her fellow co-hosts, ABC News President Kim Godwin, the show’s executive producers Brian Teta and Abby Huntsman, the latter of which left the show in 2020.

McCain, daughter of late Arizona Sen. John McCain, joined “The View” in 2017, replacing another conservative host, Jedediah Bila.

She credited her father with encouraging her to join “The View” as one of the last pieces of advice he gave before he died.

In her explanation, McCain cited a desire to spend more time with her 9-month-old daughter, Liberty, as well as her move to Washington D.C. during the pandemic.

“This was not an easy decision,” she said. “It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and close friends.”

The show’s current co-hosts, Behar, Sara Heines, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg, all praised McCain’s time on the show. Behar described her as a “formidable opponent.”

ABC News in a statement to NewsNation wished McCain the best on her next chapter.

“For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to The View. She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand. We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day.” ABC News Statement